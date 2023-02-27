Islamists kill over 70 Burkina Faso soldiers

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another Islamist attack killed many soldiers in Burkina Faso. It is known that at least 70 soldiers were killed. Indeed, Islamists posted images showing 54 dead soldiers in the latest brutal attack to hit this country.

Only last week, Burkina Faso witnessed the armed forces of France leaving the country after being ordered to by the host country.

However, the latest massacre shows that Burkina Faso faces a deadly foe that seems to be growing in intent. Accordingly, images showing 54 dead soldiers in blood-soaked dirt posted by Islamists are aimed at spreading fear – and seeking to humiliate the government.

Voice of America reports, “Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has wracked the country for seven years killing thousands and displacing nearly 2 million people. Frustration at the government’s inability to stem the violence led to two coups last year, each one preceded by a major attack on the military.”

Last week, the government of Burkina Faso announced that 51 soldiers were killed after Islamists ambushed them in Deou.

Alarmingly, one member of the armed forces said that Islamist jihadists had different color headscarves on. Hence, he fears that different Islamist groups are joining forces.

Kassoum Coulibaly, the Defence Minister of Burkina Faso, recently said, “Every citizen should be aware that this is essentially a war in which our common destiny is at stake, meaning the survival of our nation.”

Regional and international nations need to support Burkina Faso. This concerns economics, infrastructure, the military, and other essential areas. However, this support must be based on the sole interests of Burkina Faso and not tied to diktats.

