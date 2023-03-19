Japan and Germany: Kishida once more in anti-China rhetoric

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida can’t help himself when he meets international leaders when it comes to endless anti-China and anti-Russian Federation rhetoric. Accordingly, during his meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, the usual pro-G7 mantra was espoused.

Kishida said Japan and Germany agreed to strengthen their defense and economic postures concerning China’s growing ambitions. Hence, Japan openly invites non-Asian powers to interfere in Northeast Asia and the Asia Pacific.

Kishida said both nations agreed to “counter-economic coercion” concerning China. Ironically, China is Japan’s main trading partner but don’t expect Kishida to dwell on facts.

Kishida said, “Japan and Germany, both industrial nations that share fundamental values, need to take global leadership to strengthen the resilience of our societies.”

Japan wouldn’t be allowed in the European Union concerning the death penalty, the amount of time the police can hold you without being charged, and the anti-refugee policies of Japan would be lambasted. However, Kishida enjoys his “G7 cocoon” because he looks down on Northeast Asia.

In contrast, China notified the world that multilateralism and friendly ties are the way forward to break America’s desire for a new “Cold War.”

However, Kishida is “the dream of America in Northeast Asia” because he follows the whims of President Joe Biden of America concerning the containment of China. At the same time, he panders to nationalists in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Since Kishida took power, he destroyed cordial relations developed under the leadership of Shinzo Abe (brutally assassinated in Japan) with the Russian Federation. At a time when China helped Iran and Saudi Arabia to solve their mutual distrust – Japan seeks more hostile policies aimed at China.”

Voice of America reports, “Scholz brought six of the 17 Cabinet members for talks with Japanese counterparts, including economy, finance, foreign, interior, transport and defense ministers. They discussed deepening economic and national security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as China’s assertiveness in pressing its maritime territorial claims and its closer ties with Russia.”

Kishida’s empty words about Japan being anti-nuclear are also laughable. After all, Japan is protected by America’s nuclear umbrella.

President Xi Jinping of China said, “Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development.”

The leader of Japan is pushing for regional divisions in Asia at the behest of America – while pandering to nationalism at home. This bodes ill for Northeast Asia.

https://www.voanews.com/a/japan-german-agree-to-strengthen-ties-supply-chain-/7011712.html

