Japan art and Aoyama Masaharu: Birds by a son of Saitama

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Aoyama Masaharu (Seiji Aoyama) was born in Saitama prefecture in 1893 during the Meiji Period. He died in 1969. Accordingly, one can only imagine the changes he witnessed throughout his life – artistic, environmental, political, social, and other areas.

The first art piece highlights a lovely cormorant resting with his wings spanned wide. In the following art piece, a Japanese apricot tree comes alive even more through the delightful color scheme used by Masaharu.

It is noticeable that Masaharu studied traditional Japanese ink painting. He learned this lovely angle at the Tokyo School of Fine Arts.

The last two art pieces focus on seagulls and a lovely owl with the moon in the backdrop. Overall, Masaharu produced many stunning art pieces – these art pieces were mainly completed in 1950.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes