Japan art and cherry blossom: Shades of light and faith

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints). In this stunning art piece by Hasui, the beautiful pagoda is seen in the late evening. He also utilizes cherry blossoms – where the trees stand and fuse naturally with the place of contemplation.

The Japanese artist Yoshu Chikanobu (Toyohara Chikanobu 1838-1912) produces a lovely art piece that focuses on beautiful ladies (bijinga), culture, and cherry blossoms. Also, the evening angle generates a very atmospheric print.

The Morikami Museum says, “Yōshū Chikanobu was one of the last great ukiyo-e print designers. He produced images of the kabuki stage, beautiful women (bijin-ga), and historical and legendary events. Chikanobu also illustrated murders and other sensational news of the day and chronicled the modernization of Japanese society in the late 19th century.”

The final art piece is by Tsuchiya Kōitsu. He was born in 1870 and died in 1949. Therefore, Kōitsu witnessed the modernization of Japan during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) and the utter devastation of the ravages of war.

In this art piece, a lady views a pagoda under a cherry blossom tree. This scene comes from Ueno in Tokyo. Hence, the cherry blossom tree, the elegant lady, other trees in the background, the reflections in the water, and the adorable pagoda – all fuse magically together.

