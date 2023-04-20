Japan Art and Clocks: The Clock of Life

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The ticking clock of the universe continues without end – irrespective of the elevator of death that all will face. Time eventually connects the “distance of time” when death becomes a unifier.

Albert Einstein (1879-1955) on hearing about the death of his friend Michele Besso said: “Now he has departed from this strange world a little ahead of me. That signifies nothing. For those of us who believe in physics, the distinction between past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.”

Sir Roger Penrose says, “Consciousness … is the phenomenon whereby the universe’s very existence is made known.”

Hermann Minkowski (1864-1909) said, “Henceforth space by itself, and time by itself, are doomed to fade away into mere shadows, and only a kind of union of the two will preserve an independent reality.”

The three art pieces by Inagaki Tomoo (1902-1980), Toyohara Kunichika (1835-1900), and Itō Shinsui (1898-1972) – in the order of this article – are all connected by art, culture, ideas, and utilizing woodblock prints. Therefore, the clock of time and continuity – and connecting with the past while also inspiring future artists – in the most simplistic term can be depicted by the clock.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes