Japan art and Eiichi Kotozuka: Kyoto, Shinto, and snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Eiichi Kotozuka was born in the late Meiji Period (1868-1912). This was a period of rapid change. Accordingly, he focused on sōsaku hanga (creative prints).

In the first art piece, a lady is walking in the snow-filled environment of Arashiyama (Storm Mountain). However, despite the harsh winter conditions, the adorable beauty of Arashiyama overcomes the feeling of coldness.

The art piece above is a village in the Karuma mountains. Once more, the snow-filled environment enriches this stunning art piece. It is easy to imagine people enjoying a winter walk followed by a hot drink to warm up the soul.

Arashiyama and Karuma are in the environs of Kyoto. This part of Japan is known internationally for its high culture, Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, stunning scenery, and many angles to Japanese culture.

The final art piece fuses the Shinto faith and nature that align naturally. Once more, the Kyoto landscape and snow are central to this stunning art piece by Kotozuka.

