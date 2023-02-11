Japan art and Henmi Takashi: Taisho and Showa periods

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Henmi Takashi (1895-1944) was born in Wakayama in the Kansai region. However, he studied in Tokyo and became associated with sosaku hanga (creative prints).

In the background above is the Memorial Hall with a delightful color scheme. Several people are casually walking – and the trees and their clothes highlight a cold day.

The British Museum says, “Henmi was born in Wakayama and was inspired to make prints by the example of Tanaka Kyokichi (1892-1915), a poet and artist from the same city, who collaborated with Onchi on the poetry and art magazine ‘Tsukuhae’ (1914-15)… The early deaths of Tanaka and his close friend the poet Ote Takuji (1887-1934) left his work with a pronounced melancholy, and he spent much of the rest of his life publishing the latter’s literary remains.”

Astonishingly, Henmi couldn’t make a living from his stunning and atmospheric art. Accordingly, he did other types of work to survive financially. Overall, the atmospheric, pensive, and stylish nature of Henmi’s art is a treat to behold.

