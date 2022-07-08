Japan art and Ikeda Koson: Solace of nature

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ikeda Koson produced many memorable art pieces in the nineteenth century. His early life remains shrouded in many mysteries. However, it is known that Koson was guided by the esteemed Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1828) during his informative years.

The focus of this article is his adorable art pieces of nature. Indeed, for people throughout the ages of this world, the countless angles of nature are a safety net to escape the negativities of life.

In the first art piece, the bird delightfully is perched on a tree with little cover at the top. Yet, at the bottom, delightful leaves and colors increase to contrast sharply with the perching bird. Therefore, the adorable art piece works a treat within the style of rinpa (rimpa) art.

The MET Museum says, “Koson, a pupil of the Rinpa revivalist Sakai Hōitsu (1761–1828), brought a fresh vitality to standard themes in the Rinpa repertoire through his virtuoso brushwork and ability to convey naturalistic forms without sacrificing the bold decorative impact of his predecessors.”

The stunning art of Hinoki Cypresses by Koson draws a rich emotion. The misty nature of the Hinoki Cypresses and the background provide the atmospheric feeling of timelessness.

