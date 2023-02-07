Japan art and Ito Nisaburo: Autumn leaves to Shinto

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Nisaburo Ito was born in 1910 during the last few years of the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912). His identity was shaped by his family members and his place of birth in Kyoto. Therefore, he fully understood the importance of the arts and high culture.

He produced adorable shin hanga (new prints) prints and was a painter. In this period, Kyoto was blessed with many shin hanga artists connected to this amazing city. This includes Asada Benji, Hasegawa Konobu (Sadanobu), Eiichi Kotozuka, Tokuriki Tomikichiro, and many other notable shin hanga artists.

These art pieces were produced in the 1930s and 1940s. In the post-war period, Nisaburo Ito continued to evolve artistically.

The passion in his art can be felt. Accordingly, the contrasting color schemes are delightful – from the striking Shinto Torii Gate to the autumn color leaves of the first art piece.

