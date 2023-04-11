Japan Art and Jokata Kaiseki: Views of Mount Fuji

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Jokata Kaiseki (1882-1996) is known because of his Twenty-Five Views of Mount Fuji series. Otherwise, very little is known about this artist.

He was born in Okayama and is known to have lived in the environs of Kansai prefecture and Tokyo. Unusually for such a series of shin hanga (new prints), Jokata Kaiseki had no publishers or investors to support him.

The series of self-published art titled Twenty-Five Views of Mount Fuji was completed during the early Showa Period. Accordingly, between 1929-1931 Jokata Kaiseki completed this delightful series – while not being over dramatic.

Essays were written about his series. For example, two well-known artists connected to the Imperial Art Academy praised his work. Hence, he was admired by a section of the shin hanga art community.

Jokata Kaiseki will always remain on the fringe of the shin hanga movement during the late Taisho Period (1912-1926) and the completion of his series in the early Showa Period. Despite this, his legacy, while minor, is admirable.

