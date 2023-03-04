Japan art and Kato Tetsunosuke: Hokkaido landscapes

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Kato Tetsunosuke was active between 1925 and 1950. However, very little is known about Tetsunosuke – apart from minor snippets in English.

It appears that he was born in the Meiji Period. Thus Tetsunosuke developed his printing skills during the Taisho Period (1912-1926). Henceforth, his activity is recorded to the late Taisho Period but mainly belongs to the Showa Era.

Tetsunosuke’s artwork is mainly connected to the Sapporo Tourist Association. Accordingly, his delightful postcards and woodblock prints that survive were published by the above tourist association.

His landscapes of Hokkaido are extremely beautiful. Also, Tetsunosuke does highlight the indigenous Ainu. Therefore, several crafts by the Ainu are also highlighted in several postcards.

Tetsunosuke belongs to the sosaku hanga (creative prints) art movement. However, it is reported that he also produced watercolors – according to sources in America. This wouldn’t be surprising – given his stunning landscapes concerning woodblock prints and postcards.

The art piece below is the view of Mount Rishiri. Along with Rebun Island, Rishiri Island forms the Rishiri-Rebun-Sarobetsu National Park. Hence, tourists are attracted to this beautiful northern tip of Hokkaido.

Overall, Tetsunosuke’s sosaku hanga and postcards are extremely beautiful. Accordingly, it is easy to imagine the natural beauty of the Hokkaido region through the prism of his art.

