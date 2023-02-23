Japan art and Kazue Yamagishi

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Kazue Yamagishi was born during the Meiji Period. He became a woodblock carver when still a teenager and developed into an artist.

He ventured to Europe and America between 1926-1929 before the economic convulsions of the Wall Street Crash in 1929. This was followed by the war period – from invading China to the wider Pacific War. Therefore, one can only imagine how he felt about the changing times concerning nationalism and hostility with the nations he visited.

Kuroda Seiki (1866-1924) was Yamagishi’s artistic mentor. Accordingly, he was blessed to have met such a distinguished artist during his informative years.

Yamagishi did carvings for many esteemed artists including Paul Jacoulet, Kôshirô Onchi, Hiroshi Yoshida, Takehisa Yumej, and many others. However, his delightful personal art speaks for itself!

