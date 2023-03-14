Japan art and Ki Baitei (1734-1810): Literati movement

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The literati movement in Japan appealed to Ki Baitei (1734-1810). Accordingly, with his mentor being the esteemed Yosa Buson, he followed his cultural traits concerning the literati movement that blessed Japan.

He was born in Kyoto. Hence, the rich cultural traits of this city – and the artistic and literati traits – entailed that Baitei focused on art, literature, and haiku poetry throughout his life.

His mentor, Buson, inspired Baitei enormously during his informative years. Baitei, similar to Buson, also did witty caricatures – to other styles that focused on culture.

The Kyoto National Museum says, “The renowned painter and haiku poet Yosa Buson (1716-1783) was born in Settsu Province (present-day Osaka) but went to Edo (Tokyo) as a young man to study painting and poetry. He then took a long itinerant journey on foot through Japan’s northern provinces. It was not until he was past the age of thirty-five that Buson finally settled down in Kyoto. Though he had full mastery of Ming and Qing Chinese painting styles, some of Buson’s most distinctive works are his abbreviated, witty haiga sketches.”

Naturally, Baitei studied classical Chinese and Japanese literature – with the traditions of China being at the heart of the literati movement. He also inspired ukiyo-e printers in his lifetime and after he parted from this life.

