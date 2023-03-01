Japan art and Kitao Masayoshi (1764-1824)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kitao Masayoshi (1764-1824) was born in Japan during the Edo Period. From the 1790s, he is also called Kuwagata Keisai.

He developed his art initially under Kitao Shigemasa (1739-1820). Accordingly, Masayoshi’s mentor installed new artistic ideas.

The second art piece shows two lady farmers. In the backdrop are agricultural fields and a mountain landscape. Thus, Masayoshi highlights the attire of the clothes and a prevailing green that dominates many angles of this lovely print.

The British Museum says, “… Worked as an ukiyoe artist under the name Kitao Masayoshi, then became official painter to the daimyo of Tsuyama and worked in the Kano style using the name Kuwagata Keisai. During his period of activity as an ‘Ukiyo-e’ artist, Kitao Masayoshi produced mainly novelette illustrations.“

Masayoshi isn’t the most famous Japanese printmaker. However, he created lovely sketches and art in his unique way.

He also influenced the esteemed Hokusai.

