Japan art and Kobayashi Kiyochika: Snow-filled landscapes

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847-1915) is a famous Japanese artist who often utilized scenes connected to dawn, dusk, and nightfall. Accordingly, he produced atmospheric art pieces.

In the lovely art piece above, two people are enjoying a stroll in the fading light. Snow is on the ground -and other people can be seen in the distance. The small bridge is prominent along with the branches of a tree at the front – but gently.

The lovely Buddhist complex above looks atmospheric in the snow. Despite the cold conditions, the Buddhist faithful still visit and worship. A delightful print that fuses nature, faith, and simplicity.

The Smithsonian sums up the world Kiyochika belonged to. It was a time of rapid change during the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912) – artistically, culturally, religiously, and politically.

Hence, the Smithsonian says, “When Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847–1915) returned to his birthplace, which he had known as Edo, in 1874, he found a city transformed. Renamed Tokyo (Eastern Capital), it was filled with railroads, steamships, gaslights, telegraph lines, and large brick buildings—never-before-seen entities that were now ingrained in the cityscape.”

