Japan art and Koichi Okumura: Snow and Mount Fuji

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Koichi Okumura (1904-1974) was a 20th-century print designer and landscape artist. He was born in the cultural city of Kyoto.

All the art pieces in this article by Okumura were completed in the 1940s after the end of the war. Accordingly, the tranquility of Mount Fuji is magnified to a more significant meaning. Therefore, the stunning evening glow of Mount Fuji warms the heart of all who view this fantastic art piece.

In the next art piece, the faintness of a small village in the Lake Kawaguchi area is another wonder to behold by Okumura. Once more, Mount Fuji is breathtaking. However, the roofs of the top of houses and the lovely color of the remaining tree leaves equally entice the viewer.

Both the above art pieces focus on Mount Fuji and are extremely beautiful. Hence, Okumura is highlighting why tourists flock to the region year after year.

The final art piece is a delightful snow-filled landscape of Shiga Kogen.

In this art piece, the theme is rather mundane. This concerns a typical skiing trip to Shiga Kogen. However, Okumura’s usage of color, nature, shadows, the snow-filled landscape, and the mountain in the distance all come delightfully together. Therefore, another exquisite art piece by Okumura.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes