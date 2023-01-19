Japan art and rainy days

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The theme in this article concerns rainy days in Japan through the prism of art. In the first art piece by Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999), he creates a stunning landscape. Hence, the farming community, Mount Fuji, farming fields, and the rain collectively create a lovely atmospheric art piece.

In the next art piece by Ito Sozan, a heron is braving the rainy conditions while searching for fish. Sozan is famous for creating stunning kacho-e art (prints of birds and flowers).

Overall little is known about Sozan apart from his delightful shin hanga (new prints) art and publishing under Watanabe Shozaburo during the Taisho Period (1912-1926).

In the final art piece by Matsumura Goshun (1752-1811), a person walks in rainy conditions. The landscape is beautiful despite the rainy conditions. Therefore, the backdrop of the mountains, fields, trees, the flow of the river, and the quaint bridge all complement each other.

