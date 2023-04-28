Japan Art and Rakusan Tsuchiya: Birds, Flowers, and Plants

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Rakusan (Rakuzan) Tsuchiya was born in the prefecture of Hyogo. He focused on the world of kacho-ga (birds and flowers).

Rakusan was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) and witnessed the rapid modernization of Japan during the post-war period. He lived until the mid-1970s.

In the early Taisho Period (1912-1926), he studied under the highly acclaimed Seihō Takeuchi (1864-1942). Seihō was one of the pioneers of the Nihonga art movement.

His Rakusan Flower and Bird Series was acclaimed. Rakusan completed this in the early Showa Period.

Overall, Rakusan witnessed momentous changes throughout his life. From militarism to post-war modernization on a grand scale. However, the continuity of his art highlighted the beauty of nature through the prism of kacho-ga.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes