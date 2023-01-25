Japan art and S. Tosuke: Taisho to early Showa

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist S. Tosuke produced delightful watercolors. However, little is known about Tosuke, apart from his art being bought by a few foreign nationals.

His art is mainly dated between the 1910s and early 1930s. Thus, Tosuke was likely born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Therefore, the dates of his art concern the Taisho Period (1912-1926) and the early Showa Period – because no more traces of his art can be found after this period.

However, one specialist dates his art back to the early 1900s. If so, then a distinct possibility that he was born in the late Edo Period. Also, the development of his art belies a few decades of producing stunning watercolors.

The last art piece by Tosuke is dramatic concerning the heavy snowfall. Despite the horrendous heavy snow and cold conditions – people brave the weather to visit the local Shinto shrine. Therefore, another lovely watercolor by Tosuke provides a glimpse into the past.

