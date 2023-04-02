Japan art and Sakata Kösetsu: Maiko

Japan art and Sakata Kosetsu: Maiko

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Sakata Kösetsu (1871-1935) was influenced by Ogata Gekkō (1859-1920). Accordingly, his mentor taught him various angles to ukiyo-e, nihonga, Shijo-style, and Chinese art.

In the art piece above, two elegant young ladies are viewing cherry blossoms. Culturally, the Maiko style of these ladies – and the charming hair pieces – fuse naturally with nature concerning their colorful attire in this delightful art piece.

A Maiko is a young lady – usually younger than 20. Thus, Maiko ladies are also called Hangyoku (half-jewel). Hence, they are apprentices to Geisha.

From the early period of their training, they learn Japanese traditional dances (odori). Other important areas include playing traditional instruments (Koto or Shamisen).

The last art piece by Kösetsu is called Seven Days. Accordingly, unlike the first art piece that focuses on Maiko, the theme is more mundane. Hence, the lady looks extremely busy and short of time: while the male seems stressed out.

In the later period of his life, Kösetsu focused on Noh paintings.

