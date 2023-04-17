Japan Art and Spring Rain

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Fukutaro Terauchi was born in 1891 during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) and possibly died in 1964 (remains speculative). He was especially active in the 1920s and 1930s.

Terauchi studied at a private art school under Kiyoteru Kuroda during his informative period. In the delightful art piece above, Terauchi utilizes the Buddhist Pagoda, the blossoms of spring, a lady, and the misty atmosphere of rain.

The art piece above is by Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847-1915). He is famous for utilizing scenes connected to dawn, dusk, and nightfall. Accordingly, many atmospheric art pieces are entailed by Kiyochika.

The Smithsonian says, “When Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847–1915) returned to his birthplace, which he had known as Edo, in 1874, he found a city transformed. Renamed Tokyo (Eastern Capital), it was filled with railroads, steamships, gaslights, telegraph lines, and large brick buildings—never-before-seen entities that were now ingrained in the cityscape.”

The final art piece is by Ito Shinsui (1898-1972), who became famous for his bijin-ga art of beautiful ladies. Shinsui also produced stunning early landscapes during his early development.

B.C. Liddell on the website Fujiland states: “Shinsui Ito was a central figure in Japan’s artistic identity crisis during the 20th century. As wave after wave of artistic ‘isms’ from overseas broke upon these shores, native artists felt compelled to either abandon their own rich artistic traditions or embrace them even more strongly. Ito … was one of those artists who chose the latter course, joining the Nihonga movement, which looked to Japan’s past for inspiration rather than the confusing plethora of ideas pouring in from abroad.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes