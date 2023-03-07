Japan art and sunrise: Cranes and crows

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The early morning of birds singing to flying to countless destinations is most familiar. Naturally, several Japanese artists focused on this simplistic theme that is most rewarding.

The first art piece is by Shibata Zeshin (1807-1891). He belongs to the Edo and Meiji periods of Japanese history. Indeed, all the art pieces in this article were completed during the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

Ogata Gekkō (1859-1920) also focuses on crows similar to Shibata Zeshin. One can easily imagine the early morning excitement of a new day – crows already searching for early opportunities.

The Nakagawa-machi Bato Hiroshige Museum of Art says, “Ogata Gekko (1859-1920) was active as an artist from the Meiji to Taisho periods. Gekko did not have a teacher and learned his artistry on his own, but produced a great number of oshi-e fabric pictures and woodblock prints, and is representative of the popular artists of the age. His subject matter was wide and far-ranging and included Edo and Meiji landscapes, figure prints and ancient legends; his works appealed to many people of the age with their rich expressiveness—from delicate and sensitive flowers and beautiful women to powerful heroes.”

In the final art piece by Hashimoto Gaho (1835-1908), two cranes are flying at sunrise. The high waves also create a lovely dimension.

He taught many esteemed artists, including Yokoyama Taikan and Kawai Gyokudō. Also, in this art piece, you can tell that Hashimoto Gaho studied the art school of Kanō during his informative years. Therefore, the cranes flying at sunrise with the power of high waves is a stunning art piece.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes