Japan art and Terauchi Fukutaro: Buddhist Pagoda and Shinto

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Fukutaro Terauchi was born in 1891. It is believed that Terauchi died in 1964 (remains speculative). Accordingly, more is known about his earlier life compared to the post-war period.

In the first art piece, a Buddhist pagoda is seen in the distance – with big trees covering the lower part of this holy place. The Buddhist pagoda, lamp, water setting, and misty feel provide a very atmospheric watercolor by Terauchi.

The following art pieces above highlight lovely winter landscapes where people are braving the harsh wintery conditions. In the third art piece, two people have just walked under a Shinto Torii Gate. Therefore, the people in these art pieces are likely to have prayed at Buddhist and Shinto holy places – that often share the same immediate environs.

In the art piece below, a lady is walking in the rain. Her environment – apart from the rainy day – is delightful. This concerns the Buddhist pagoda, cherry blossom, and the fusion of nature and faith.

Terauchi was notably active in the late 1920s and 1930s – the early Showa Period. He also continued after the war. During his informative years, he studied at a private art school under Kiyoteru Kuroda in the final years of the Meiji Period.

