Japan Art and the Plum Tree

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Japanese art is famous concerning ukiyo-e and other art forms for art lovers – rinpa (rimpa), Kano, Tosa, and others. Thus cherry trees (Sakura) and the Japanese plum tree (Prunus Mume) are popular subjects in Japanese art.

Cherry trees hog the limelight for many during the early spring. Accordingly, groups of friends, individuals enjoying quality time, and families gather and enjoy this period in Japan.

Plum trees – in general (many people adore) – are often in the shadow of cherry trees despite being very beautiful. Also, plum trees (ume) herald the ending of winter and the start of spring just before the main cherry trees.

Confusingly, the earlier cherry tree varieties bloom at the same time. Accordingly, many people get confused by plum trees and other varieties of cherry trees (kan hi-zakura, kan-zakura, and kawazu-zakura).

The second art piece by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) is famous. While the first art piece by Torii Kotondo (1900-1976) – is a scene that can easily be imagined.

The last art piece by Kasamatsu Shiro (1898-1991) was completed in 1959. This delightful art piece sums up a late evening walk and viewing the beauty of nature.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes