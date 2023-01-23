Japan art and Tsuchiya Kōitsu: Glimpses of Japan

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tsuchiya Kōitsu was born in 1870 and died in 1949. Hence, he was born during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, the final years of his life witnessed Japan in turmoil concerning the ravages of war.

In this article, the focus is on the natural beauty of Japan. Accordingly, the first image is the ‘Sacred Bridge’ (The Shinkyo Bridge). This stunning landscape is the beauty of Nikko that connects nature and faith. Therefore, people walk over this bridge before visiting the Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines of this delightful part of Nikko.

In the art piece above, a lady views a pagoda under a cherry blossom tree. This scene comes from Ueno in Tokyo. Thus the cherry blossom tree, the refined lady, other trees in the background, the reflections in the water, and the adorable pagoda all fuse magically together.

Above is the view of Mount Fuji from Lake Sai (Lake Saiko) in the prefecture of Yamanashi. Lake Sai is one of the five Fuji lakes that merge naturally with the natural beauty of the Aokigahara Jukai forest.

The last art piece is from the Sagano area of Kyoto. This city is famous for its rich legacy of architecture, Buddhism, culture, and history. Therefore, people can enjoy the contrasting seasons all year round – from the cherry blossom season of spring, the profuse greens of summer, the maple trees in the fall season, – and (if lucky) the snow of winter similar to this stunning art piece by Kōitsu.

