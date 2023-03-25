Japan art and Tsukioka Kōgyo: Mount Fuji and elegant lady

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Tsukioka Kōgyo (1869-1927) was born in a period of political, social, and technological changes that took place during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, despite this, Kōgyo was focused on traditional theater related to Noh.

Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839-1892) and Ogata Gekko (1859-1920) both taught Kōgyo. Accordingly, he developed many angles to printmaking and painting.

In the art piece above, a young lady is sitting near a maple tree. Leaves are falling while she seems content about life. Hence, the contrast between her elegant attire and the falling leaves from the maple tree works a treat.

The final art piece witnesses a flock of birds – flying in the direction of Mount Fuji. One can visualize the power of Mount Fuji in this delightful art piece. Therefore, despite the simplicity of the idea, Kōgyo still creates a very refined art piece.

