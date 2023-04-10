Japan art and winter

The above art piece is by the Japanese artist Suzuki Shônen. He was born in Kyoto. Accordingly, Shônen found great solace in the cultural traits of Japanese society.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art says, “Together with his father, Suzuki Hyakunen, Shonen was one of the leading painters active in Kyoto during the Meiji period. After the country became more open to the West in the second half of the nineteenth century, they made efforts to preserve the subjects and style of traditional Japanese painting.”

Above is a stunning art piece by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). He belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints) – which developed throughout the twentieth century. However, this delightful Japanese scene highlights elements of the past. Therefore, when viewing Hasui’s art, you still feel a strong connection with the past.

The Sompo Museum says, “Hasui was inspired by breezes and spent his days traveling with the sun, clouds, and rain, painting the scenery of all four seasons of Japan. This was also a journey to seek the scenery of old times.”

Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) produced the delightful art above. He – along with Hokusai, Kuniyoshi, Utamaro, and a few others – inspired many impressionists hailing from Europe and North America

The stunning winter landscape by Hiroshige focuses on the snow-filled environs of central Tokyo.

