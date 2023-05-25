Japan Art and Yamamoto Shoun: Landscapes at Night

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Yamamoto Shoun (1870-1965) belongs to the Meiji, Taisho, and Showa periods of history. He was born in Kochi – known for many authors.

During the early period of his artistic development, Shoun studied the intricacies of Kano art and Nanga. Therefore, he utilized these skills when focusing on ukiyo-e and shin-hanga.

In the first two art pieces, Shoun focuses on the descending light. Accordingly, in one art piece, the nighttime view and the falling rain generate a lovely fusion – and the quaint bridges also work amazingly despite the weather.

Shoun is famous for his bijin-ga (beautiful ladies) prints. However, his landscape art themes are also very fascinating. Therefore, the descending light works delightfully.

In the above art piece, children are full of joy while searching for fireflies – in the late evening. This remains popular in modern Japan during the firefly season.

