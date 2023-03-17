Japan art: Birds, flowers, and plants

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Many Japanese artists over the centuries have naturally focused on birds, flowers, and plant life – along with a broad array of themes. The art piece above is by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). He is especially famous for his kacho-ga art.

Kacho-ga art refers to images of birds and flowers in Japan. Hence, the esteemed artist Koson focused on nature related to animals, birds, flowers, insects, and plants. Therefore, despite also doing other types of art concerning woodblock prints, his art of kacho-ga notably stands out.

The art piece above is by the artist Takahashi Biho who was born in 1873. However, the year of his death remains unknown. Hence, little information survives about Takahashi.

Nandina berries are enticing the sparrow – in the snow. This delightful image by Takahashi highlights the beauty of nature in all its simplicity.

The art piece above is by the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi. She focuses on the Blue Tit (Eurasian Blue Tit). In the wintertime, the Blue Tit can be found in mixed flocks.

In this art piece, the colorful Blue Tit is relaxing – while the mixture of cherry and plum blossoms creates a lovely image.

Apart from Utsumi, all the other artists were born in the Meiji Period. Hence, in the art piece above, by Ishizaki Kōyō (1884-1947), he focuses on the serene angle of nature outside the world of danger.

Kōyō was born in Toyama. Throughout his life, the world of Koyasan, Kyoto, Nara, and high culture all impacted Kōyō to a high degree.

