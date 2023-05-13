Japan Art: Sunrise and the Rising Sun

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The stunning art piece above is by Maekawa Senpan (1888-1960). He studied oil painting at the Kansai Art Academy. His instructors included the highly acclaimed Asai Chū (1856-1907).

In time, Maekawa focused on sosaku hanga (creative prints) after being inspired by Minami Kunzō (1883-1950)

Maekawa said (concerning the art piece above): “I am standing at the tail of an excursion boat admiring the rising sun. It was all that I could remember on that trip. This scene is quite suitable for the New Year’s greetings from a young man who was traveling around the year-end.”

The art piece above is by Suzuki Kason (1860-1919). He studied various styles of art – ukiyo-e, the art school of Maruyama (Maruyama–Shijō,) and the school of Tosa.

The British Museum says, “Successful painter in the Nihonga style, a movement which tried to inject new vigor into traditional painting methods. He was involved in the organization of several exhibitions and was a member of many painting societies. He himself frequently exhibited and won prizes both in Japan and abroad, including at the Japan-British Exhibition in London in 1910.”

Above is a stunning art piece by the highly esteemed Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). Interestingly, several worlds are happening in this delightful print.

Accordingly, one individual is working while children are playing – and mothers are chatting with gay abandon.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes