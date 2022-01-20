Japan Covid-19 infections reach a daily high of 46,200

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

A limited State of Emergency in Japan looks set to cover the regions of Hyogo, Kyoto, and Osaka. This concerns the increasing numbers of daily infections of coronavirus (Covid-19) since the New Year period.

Yoshimura Hirofumi, the Governor of Osaka, and the leaders of Hyogo and Kyoto want to join prefectures already covered by the quasi-State of Emergency. By tomorrow, thirteen regions of Japan – including Tokyo – will be covered by limited measures to quell daily infections.

The Governor of Osaka said, “Intensive measures will help slow the wave of infections as much as possible. This will lead to reducing the strain on the medical system.”

Tokyo today hit a new high of 8,600 daily infections on the usual low number of tests taken. Hence, with the Omicron coronavirus variant being highly infectious – but relatively mild – the suspicion is that the real total is higher. However, unlike the horrendous death tolls of America (860,000 deaths) and other nations, the death toll remains relatively low in Japan.

Modern Tokyo Times recently stated, “Quasi measures usually relate to eating establishments and drinking bars shortening their business hours – and people are requested to refrain from cross prefectural trips. However, in reality, it is nigh impossible for workers not to cross borders – for example, vast numbers of people commute to work between Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Tokyo.”

Nations hit early by the new Omicron variant – for example, South Africa and the United Kingdom – seem to be over the worst. This notably applies to South Africa and surrounding nations that were hit first by the Omicron variant. However, the United Kingdom is witnessing milder infections than other coronavirus variants and daily infections are falling. Therefore, Japan will take comfort from this and with past deaths being relatively low concerning stronger coronavirus variants.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

