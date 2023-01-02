Japan logs the highest Covid monthly deaths in December

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The severity of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is never-ending. This concerns Kishida’s “do nothing approach.” Therefore, deaths continue to flow at a high rate.

Hence, December 2022 witnessed the highest number of monthly deaths from coronavirus. This is systematic under the leadership of Kishida.

The death toll last month from coronavirus was a new monthly high of 7,688 people. Thus, with Kishida being overtly focused on the economic angle since leading Japan, roughly 40,000 deaths have occurred during his leadership.

Kyodo News reports, “As deaths tend to lag behind an increase in infections, there are concerns that both numbers will surge as travelers flood public transportation during the New Year’s holidays.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Shinzo Abe (killed brutally by a lone assassin) took strong measures from the outset of the coronavirus entering the country. Yoshihide Suga also initially followed a similar pattern. Hence, State of Emergencies (mild compared with draconian nations including the United Kingdom) or quasi-State of Emergencies were declared to contain infections when they began to increase.”

Approximately 94 percent of all coronavirus infections have occurred under Kishida. Similarly, roughly 70% of all deaths since he led Japan. This is despite the vaccine program being up and running when he took office.

The death toll from coronavirus when Kishida took office on October 4, 2021, was 17,730 (world meters coronavirus website). Today, the death toll reached 57,721.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Roughly two-thirds of all coronavirus deaths in Japan occurred in 2022. This sums up the deterioration of tackling the coronavirus crisis under Kishida.”

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/01/d2765d404967-japan-logs-record-7688-covid-19-deaths-for-december.html

