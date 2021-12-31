Japan welcomes in 2022 with grimmer demographic news

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan will welcome 2022 with grimmer demographic news regarding the next generation. This concerns the lowest number of adults aged 20 since the government began to take records in 1968.

According to the Internal Affairs Ministry, the number of people aged 20 on January 1, 2022, will be 1.2 million adults. Hence, approximately 40,000 below the number last year. Therefore, the demographic ticking-bomb keeps on ticking in Japan.

Equally alarming, people aged 20 accounts for 0.96 of the overall population. A trend that keeps on happening in recent times. Hence, given the alarming debt of this nation, the younger generation faces an enormous tax burden in the future if no changes to alter the demographics of Japan aren’t forthcoming.

In 2019, fewer than 900,000 babies were born in Japan. This was a decline of 5.9 percent from 2018. Therefore, the lowest number since records began in 1899.

Lee Jay Walker says, “The government of Japan understood that a dramatic decline began a few decades ago. However, while the Japanese government gives vast international aid – and supports the United Nations, the World Food Programme, the World Bank, and other international institutions – the same government took a lackluster approach towards its own people.”

The Japanese government will continue to help countless nations – while neglecting serious internal issues. This concerns the working poor, struggling pensioners, the demographic time-bomb, doing little to alleviate single-parent poverty, continuing working discrimination against women related to pay and conditions, and other important issues will all bite the dust – per usual.

