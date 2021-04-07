Japanese poet of the ninth and tenth century

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Heian court was served by the poet Mibu no Tadamine between 898-920. Thus one can imagine the flows of internal Japanese culture and the impact of the Middle Kingdom (China) on this esteemed poet from bygone days.

Indeed, the Nara Period (710-794) and Heian Period (794-1185) entrenched high culture. Hence, Mibu no Tadamine lived and breathed the richness of Japanese high culture. Similarly, the richness of the Middle Kingdom impacted his mindset and poetry.

He wrote elegantly:

The white snow

Has fallen, drifted high around

The mountain home;

Might even he who lives there

Be buried in melancholy?

Buddhism, Confucianism, Taoism, and Shintoism all impacted strongly on his thinking. Likewise, the earlier Nara Period set the tone for further cultural and philosophical development during the Heian era.

In another article I wrote, “The four court poets of Ki no Tsurayuki, Ki no Tomonori, Oshikochi no Mitsune, and Mibu no Tadamine all helped to compose the famous Kokinshū. Sadly, Ki no Tomonori passed away before full completion. However, with the guidance of Ki no Tsurayuki, the Kokinshū (an exquisite collection of Japanese poetry) would leave a lasting legacy.”

In another lovely poem by Mibu no Tadamine he wrote:

In a mountain village

The autumn, especially,

Is lonely.

The braying of the deer

Continually awakens me.

Little is known about the life of Mibu no Tadamine apart from the poetry he left behind and serving the Heian court. However, this in itself opens his world. This concerns the impact of Japanese high culture and the influence of the Middle Kingdom upon his thinking.

http://www.wakapoetry.net/kks-xvi-835/

http://www.wakapoetry.net/kks-iii-163/

http://www.wakapoetry.net/kks-iv-214/

http://www.wakapoetry.net/gss-xvi-1178/

Art by Sawako Utsumi – http://sawakoart.com

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/art-of-buddhism-and-shintoism-and-two-paths-in-the-snow-sawako-utsumi.html Art of Buddhism and Shintoism and Two Paths in the Snow

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/exiled-buddhist-cleric-nichiren-in-the-snow-sawako-utsumi.html – Exiled Buddhist Cleric Nichiren in the Snow

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/buddhist-cleric-nichiren-in-exile-and-homage-to-yoshitoshi-sawako-utsumi.html Buddhist Cleric Nichiren in Exile and Homage to Yoshitoshi

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/buddhist-cleric-nichiren-and-bleak-winter-in-exile-sawako-utsumi.html Buddhist Cleric Nichiren and Bleak Winter in Exile

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes