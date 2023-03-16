Kishida’s visit to India will entail anti-China rhetoric (Russia)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Only last week, China notified the world that multilateralism and friendly ties are the way forward to break America’s desire for a new “Cold War.” I

In Asia, the one nation pushing America’s containment policies of China – and disparaging the Russian Federation – happens to be Japan. Accordingly, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan will express his anti-China credentials during his visit to India.

Since Kishida took power, he destroyed cordial relations developed under the leadership of Shinzo Abe (brutally assassinated in Japan) with the Russian Federation. At a time when China helped Iran and Saudi Arabia to solve their mutual distrust – Japan seeks more hostile policies aimed at China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is neutral concerning the Russian Federation. Hence, Kishida will focus on his anti-China agenda when meeting Modi.

President Xi Jinping of China said, “Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development.”

Likewise, the anti-China and anti-Russian Federation rhetoric of Kishida remains relentless. Naturally, it usually concerns the same empty words of “maintaining a rules-based international order.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Kishida omits America – and several allies – breaking the international rules-based order that doesn’t exist. For example, where was the international rules-based order concerning America during Agent Orange on Vietnam, supporting right-wing death squads in South America via Operation Condor, lying about Weapons of Mass Destruction to invade Iraq, NSA spying on friends and foe alike, taking Kosovo from Serbia (many nations don’t recognize this US-led diktat), and the bombing of Libya?”

The Foreign Minister of China, Qin Gang, said, “Yet, should some people from the Japanese side choose a beggar-thy-neighbor approach rather than pursue a partnership, and even take part in a new Cold War to contain China, bilateral relations would only suffer new wounds when the old ones are yet to be healed.”

Hopefully, Modi will take a more diplomatic approach when he encounters Kishida.

Kishida is pushing for regional divisions in Asia at the behest of America – while pandering to nationalism at home. This bodes ill for the region.

India is a member of Quad. However, unlike America, Australia, and Japan: Modi refuses to join the anti-Russian Federation club.

