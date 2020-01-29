Local Government of Osaka at odds with the Japanese Government over Coronavirus

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker



Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus emanating from China is creating different political views in Japan. Thus, with eight cases of coronavirus being known in Japan, the Osaka Prefectural Government is taking a different approach to that of the Central Government. Therefore, local government officials in Osaka will pass on information to residents about the areas the person infected visited if any connection with Osaka is forthcoming.

Currently, the Central Government isn’t providing full information openly about the places where the infected person stayed. Hence, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is being challenged at the local level in Osaka about the rights of people to be better informed.

Hirofumi Yoshimura, the Governor of Osaka, stipulated, “It’s important for us to provide information that helps prefectural residents plan to protect themselves.”

He continued, “The national government must publicize the facts.”

If more cases of coronavirus increase in Japan and links show that local people had no knowledge of the situation, then Abe may face scrutiny? Hence, the leader of Japan needs to think long and hard about the rights of ordinary Japanese nationals. Of course, in the opposite direction, Abe may fear people panicking and how the knock-on effect may be detrimental.

For many ordinary Japanese nationals, then Yoshimura’s stance will hit a chord. Especially with one resident of Nara Prefecture becoming infected with coronavirus despite never visiting the city of Wuhan in China.

Abe said, “We will do our utmost to prevent the outbreak from spreading.”

