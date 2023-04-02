Orthodox Christian leader arrested and humiliated in Ukraine

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The political elites of America, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom spread the mantra of human rights and religious diversity – and are pro-LGBT. However, when it comes to Russia, not only do they support Ukrainian nationalism that seeks to erase Russian cultural identity: they are silent when an important religious figure of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) is humiliated.

The Ukrainian Orthodox site of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery (Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery) in Ukraine is revered. Accordingly, the arrest of Metropolitan Pavel is about humiliating the UOC and furthering Ukrainian nationalist power concentration.

Allegations of Metropolitan Pavel of being supportive of the Russian Federation were denied.

He said, “I have never been on the side of aggression… This is my land.”

The court sought to humiliate Metropolitan Pavel even more.

Hence, the court ordered the monitoring of this holy man by putting a bracelet around his ankle – while photos and video footage were taken to humiliate Metropolitan Pavel.

AP News reports, “After the court’s ruling, a monitoring bracelet was placed around his ankle, despite his objections that he has diabetes and should not wear it. The house arrest was to last two months.”

Voice of America reports, “The monks in the monastery belong to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has been accused of having links to Russia. The dispute surrounding the property, also known as the Monastery of the Caves, is part of a wider religious conflict that has unfolded in parallel with the war.”

The former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Rodion Miroshnik, said, “It would have suited [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky best if the expulsion of Orthodox Christians from churches had gone quietly, without any protests, without showing the entire world that the dictator went far further than many other vile despots. Brandishing a club, he went against the traditional religious denomination, against the 1,000-year history of Eastern Orthodoxy in Rus. Now it is the moment of truth for the Ukrainians: whether they are ready to stand up to defend their values or agree to crawl on their knees.”

The BBC reports, “Last year, the SBU raided the Lavra and other buildings belonging to the UOC, and it says 61 Orthodox clerics have been prosecuted for pro-Russian activities. Courts convicted seven, including two clerics who were exchanged in prisoner swaps with Russia. The UOC says there is no evidence to support the charges of collaboration.”

One can only imagine how the politically correct media – and EU and G7 political elites – would respond if a Muslim religious leader was humiliated like this and treated like a common criminal in Europe.

However, it is an open season against Russian culture and identity in many EU and G7 lands that spread this hatred by stealth.

