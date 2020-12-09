Over 170 dead from Yellow Fever in Nigeria

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Yellow Fever is responsible for over 170 deaths in Nigeria since an outbreak was confirmed last month. The death toll is high because only 530 suspected cases have been reported. Therefore, the fear is that the crisis will spread more deeply into the five states hit by Yellow Fever.

The five states confirmed to be blighted by Yellow Fever are Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Ebonyi, and Enugu. Hence, the geographic spread is mainly linked apart from Bauchi in the north of the country.

Voice of America reports, “Bringing this epidemic under control is difficult because Nigeria is facing many simultaneous outbreaks of other infectious diseases, including Lassa fever, vaccine-derived polio virus, measles, monkey pox and cholera.”

At the same time, ethnic and religious massacres blight Nigeria and this especially applies to Northern Nigeria. Thus Nigeria is facing many complex issues at the same time. Therefore, the fear is that more deaths will follow.

The Guardian reports, “There is no specific treatment for yellow fever, which is largely transmitted in urban settings by mosquitos, yet vaccinations are nearly 100% effective.”

Overall, with the intense focus being on the coronavirus (Covid-19) internationally, many other potent diseases have faced reduced funding. Equally, Nigeria continues to be beset by ethnic, political, and religious tensions. Therefore, the outbreak of Yellow Fever at such a challenging time is extremely challenging for Nigeria.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/yellow-fever-nigeria-continues-spread

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/nov/12/spike-in-yellow-fever-deaths-prompts-nigeria-to-revive-vaccination-campaigns

