President Trump is trying to calm the concerns of North Korea

Hiroshi Saito and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America is trying to calm the genuine concerns held by North Korea. This is visible by the words stressed by Trump and putting cold water on events that happened in Libya. Therefore, political and military elites in Pyongyang will find Trump’s words soothing – at a time of recent negativity based on military maneuvers between America and South Korea and the issue of Libya being raised.

Indeed, turning to Libya, then Western powers under America, France, and the United Kingdom, during the administration of Barack Obama, made a terrible judgment of error. This applies to turning against the leader of Libya despite agreeing to abandon the nuclear program that he had hoped to set into motion. Hence, despite major differences existing between Libya and North Korea, it is a dire precedent that bodes ill for the political elites in Pyongyang.

Trump, fearing that the situation is once more turning negative, is trying to reassure North Korea that the deeds of Libya are a million miles from the hopes of the Trump administration. The leader of America said, “The Libyan model isn’t a model that we have at all when we’re thinking of North Korea.”

Instead, Trump insists, it is “something where he’d be there, he’d be in his country, he’d be running his country, his country would be very rich.”

Trump continued, “If you look at South Korea, this would be really a South Korean model in terms of their industry… they’re hard-working, incredible people.”

Hopefully, the response of Trump, after the issue was raised in reference to the Libya scenario, will become well received in North Korea. This especially applies to the horrendous naivety and timing of John Bolton, the national security adviser, who hinted at “the Libyan model.” Trump, not surprisingly, poured cold water on the implication of what Bolton was implying. Therefore, Trump went even more out of his way to placate and reassure North Korea.

The BBC reports, “Pyongyang has been angered by continuing US-South Korea joint military exercises which it sees as a rehearsal for invasion. It cancelled planned high-level talks with South Korea earlier this week.”

It is hoped that America and South Korea will reduce military exercises and instead focus on a possible golden opportunity that exists with North Korea. Hence, Trump is hoping that the planned meeting with the leader of North Korea will take place.

