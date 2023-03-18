Protests in France after pension overhaul

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne understand the enormous discontent against altering the pension age. Accordingly, they supported the state institution to invoke article 49.3 of the constitution, which enables the state authority to bypass a vote on reform measures.

This entails that the retirement age will be increased from 62 to 64. Macron and Borne argue that the increase is essential. Otherwise – they claim – the system will teeter and put enormous strains on the pension system.

Borne said, “We cannot gamble on the future of our pensions, this reform is necessary.”

However, Borne and Macron don’t allude to the real culprits. This also applies to other G7 nations that have created internal economic convulsions based on the policies they have implemented over many years.

Marine Le Pen condemned Borne and insisted she should resign. Marine Le Pen said, “This last-minute resort to 49.3 is an extraordinary sign of weakness… She must go.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “The Macron government squandered vast sums during the early stages of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. This was followed by the same political elites funding Ukraine – in its war against the indigenous Russians of Donbass (Donbas) and the Russian Federation. Therefore, economic convulsions from both – along with endless mass immigration and grand political schemes – are witnessing the central government flittering away the taxes of ordinary workers.”

Reuters reports, “A broad alliance of France’s main unions said they would continue their mobilization to try and force a U-turn on the changes. Protests are planned for this weekend, with a new day of nationwide industrial action scheduled for Thursday.”

France 24 reports, “Polls have consistently shown that more than two thirds of the country oppose the government’s plans. A broad majority of the French has also expressed support for strikes that have disrupted schools, public transport and rubbish collection, burying the streets of Paris – the world’s most visited city – under stinking piles of trash.”

Aurélien Pradié (Les Républicains) said, “We have a problem of democracy… This law – which will change the lives of the French – has been adopted without the slightest vote at the National Assembly.”

Protests are set to continue against the ruling political elites of France.

