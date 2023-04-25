Russia and India to Boost Economic Ties: Japan in Pocket of America

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nations of Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the majority of the Global South are tired of G7 diktats when it comes to the Russian Federation. In Asia, Japan is mainly alone in its anti-Russian Federation rhetoric. This is the reality of the leadership of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

America, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom have all tried to twist India’s arm. However, not only is India independent and free – this nation remembers history. Therefore, the non-alignment path of India shines strongly.

Japan under Kishida is a nation that looks up to G7 nations and is anti-Northeast Asia. Accordingly, Japan is a leftover from history under the diktats, tutelage, and whims of America. Hence, despite Japan being blighted by the highest ratio of debt of all developed nations: Kishida created economic convulsions by joining in the anti-Russia mantra of President Joe Biden of America and the NATO club.

Voice of America reports, “Addressing a business forum with Manturov on April 17 in New Delhi, Indian External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar called the India-Russia relationship among the “steadiest” in global relations, and said that the partnership is drawing attention not because it has changed but because it has not.”

Jaishankar said (last year): “We have to be confident about who we are. I think it is better to engage the world on the basis of who we are rather than try and please the world as a pale imitation of what they are.”

He continued: “The West should remember what happened in Afghanistan less … where an entire civil society was thrown under the bus by the world.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is determined to put its national interests first – while the non-aligned approach is respected internationally outside the narrow band of the G7 and European Union.

Modi recently said: “We are also witnessing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. There are disruptions in global supply chains. Many societies are suffering due to rising prices. And, food and energy security have become major concerns across the world. Even the financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels.”

Modi continued – and a hint to G7 and EU nations – “I urge you to focus on the most vulnerable people in the world.”

Independent nations face the wrath of America concerning Biden’s power concentration policies. This is delegated to the EU, Japan, and the United Kingdom to rubber-stamp. Accordingly, the very soul of independence is being crushed by the so-called “progressive colonial-minded democrats” – who look down with disdain on Brazil, China, Hungary, India, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, and any nation that refuses to cave in.

The Guardian reports, “Russia discussing trade ties with India comes as Putin attempts to build closer relations outside the West, including welcoming the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, to Moscow last month. China and Russia vowed this week to deepen military cooperation after meetings between Putin and the Chines defense minister, Li Shangfu, in Moscow.”

It is hoped that the democracies of Brazil, India, Mexico, South Africa, and many others will continue to ignore external pressure emanating from G-7 nations that disregard – and break – international law when it suits. India is on the right side of history – Japan, to no surprise under the increasingly nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, is on the “colonial-minded side of history” under the tutelage of America.

In Japan, the cost of living increased because of inflation related to sanctions on the Russian Federation. Accordingly, wages were down for the majority of workers because of inflation.

Despite this, the political family elites of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are focused on doubling the military budget because “the real world” doesn’t exist to the silver spoon brigade.

Hence, Japan jumps even higher under Kishida when Biden demands something.

The late Shinzo Abe maintained cordial relations with the Russian Federation when Crimea reverted to Russia. This shows the servitude of the Kishida administration.

