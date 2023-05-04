Russia says Ukraine tried to Assassinate Putin after drone attack (Japan)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation used electronic defenses after a drone attack against the Kremlin. Accordingly, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

America, the European Union, NATO powers, and Japan have emboldened Ukraine economically, politically, militarily, and by using countless mechanisms to undermine the Russian Federation. At no time during the American (NATO allies) invasions of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya did the Russian Federation send military arms to kill American soldiers.

However, the crisis concerning Ukraine and the indigenous Russians of the Donbass region – and ethnic allies of Russia in this area – is the complete opposite. NATO expansionism, followed by meddling in the political mechanisms of Ukraine culminated in the events of 2014 – and what is happening now. Therefore, with NATO nations – and with America being at the forefront – sending tens of billions in an endless supply of weapons to kill Russians: this assassination attempt against Putin – if proven – threatens to unleash further convulsions.

The Kremlin said, “Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures whenever and wherever it sees fit.”

The statement continued, “a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which took place just before the Victory Day and the May 9 Parade that will be attended by foreign guests.”

The Kremlin also said, “As a result of timely actions taken by military and special services using electronic warfare systems, the drones were disabled… Their fall and the fragments scattered around on the territory of the Kremlin caused no casualties or material damage.”

It should be noted when leading world figures from President Joe Biden of America to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan visited Ukraine: they were given security guarantees by the Russian Federation. Therefore, if America, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and other nations don’t condemn this attack – if proven: then these nations are emboldening direct assassination attacks.

Japan recently witnessed the assassination of the former leader Shinzo Abe. While, after NATO powers bombed Libya – Hillary Clinton laughed during the Obama administration when Colonel Gaddafi was beaten to death.

Clinton – knowing that Gaddafi was tortured – said, “We came, we saw, he died.”

Kishida of Japan – and his administration – keep saying “international law.”

Does this include Ukraine seeking to assassinate the leader of the Russian Federation?

America historically utilized agent orange and nuclear weapons: so the “international law” angle -including lies to invade Iraq – mean little.

However, the European Union, America, NATO powers, and Japan are backing Ukraine to the hilt – while also seeking to contain China by military and political means concerning Taiwan.

It is incumbent on nations to listen to countries including Brazil, Hungary, India, Mexico, South Africa, and others who seek a political solution and genuine dialogue between all parties.

Japan needs to reduce its anti-Russian Federation policy and follow a similar approach to the former leader Shinzo Abe who had cordial relations with Putin.

It is time to stop endless military supplies to Ukraine and focus on the reality of history – the events of 2014 – and the fears of the indigenous Russians in the southeast and so forth before this conflict spreads.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlz3-OzcExI

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes