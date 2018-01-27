Russian Federation rebukes America over Sukhoi-30 jets to Myanmar: Territorial Integrity

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation is ignoring America when it comes to supplying six Sukhoi-30 military jets to the government of Myanmar. Indeed, given recent terrorist attacks in Myanmar by Bengali Islamists belonging to ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army), then a timely military upgrade is in the interest of Myanmar. Therefore, in the eyes of the Russian Federation, advancing military ties with Myanmar and supplying advanced military equipment is part of helping this nation to protect its territorial integrity.

Of course, the highly respected Aung San Suu Kyi is beset with solving many ethnic conflicts throughout various parts of the country. At the same time, Aung San Suu Kyi is focused on keeping Myanmar on the path of democracy and developing the infrastructure.

However, China and the Russian Federation are alarmed by the Western and Islamic agenda tied to the Bengali Muslim crisis in Rakhine, Myanmar. After all, it is abundantly obvious that the Kosovo Liberation Army and Free Syrian Army – and others related to Libya and other countries – became militarized at the drop of the hat. In other words, these terrorist and deep-external-state proxies quickly emerged and challenged the central state. Therefore, the usual rhetoric of Western and Islamic media circles is in full flow against Myanmar despite the untold suffering that these forces have unleashed in several parts of the world.

If the United States is so concerned about human-rights, then why not stop the Saudi Arabia-led Sunni Muslim alliance from turning Yemen into rubble? Equally, why are America and the United Kingdom helping Saudi Arabia by endless supplies of military arms to this nation if human rights are so important? In truth, both governments are closing their eyes to 1.8 million children facing malnutrition in Yemen – along with 1 million being blighted by cholera based on the Saudi Arabia-led Sunni Muslim alliance that is destroying the infrastructure of this nation.

The BBC reports, “Malnourished children are also at increased risk of dying from infectious diseases. In Yemen, some 1.8 million children are acutely malnourished, including 400,000 under the age of five with severe acute malnutrition.”

Lieutenant-General Aleksandr Fomin, the Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, said, the six Sukhoi-30 military jets “will become the main combat plane of Myanmar’s Air Force crucial for protecting the country’s territorial integrity and for countering terrorist threats.”

These words follow on from Sergei Shoigu, the Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, who said, “We point to a positive dynamics of the cooperation between Russia and Myanmar in the military sphere, an additional impetus to which was given by the agreement on military cooperation of 2016.”

The Aviationist news source says, “Myanmar, bordered by China, India, Laos, Thailand and Bangladesh, currently operates a significant number of MiG-29 aircraft, quoted as being around 39 aircraft with little reliable information about how many are combat-ready.”

In a recent article, Modern Tokyo Times stated, “Of course, with China and the Russian Federation having potent ties – and with both nations being permanent members of the United Nations, then it is favorable for Myanmar to boost ties with both nations. Similarly, China and the Russian Federation – and India – know full well about international Sunni Islamist terrorism. Therefore, political elites in the Russian Federation have sympathy towards Myanmar over the Rakhine issue based on the same threat in the Caucasus region.”

Hence, military ties and political developments with the Russian Federation are in the interest of Myanmar. Therefore, the strengthening of ties between both nations – along with Myanmar having favorable relations with China, India, and other regional nations – equates to Myanmar with being far from isolated.

