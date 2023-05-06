Serbia and Second Mass Shooting in 2 Days

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The people of Serbia are still in shock after the brutal mass killing at a school in Belgrade. It transpired that the 13-year-old killer had a “Kill List.” However, while grief continues from the horrendous school killings of eight children and a security guard, another mass killing took place in Serbia with the deaths of eight people and many injured.

Serbian police have arrested the suspect of the latest mass shooting to hit this country. The second in two days is more akin to mass shootings in America than in Serbia. Therefore, the nation is in shock by the latest development.

Reuters reports, “State broadcaster RTS said the suspect, a young man, had been involved in an altercation in a school yard. He left and then returned with an assault rifle and a handgun, opened fire and continued to shoot at people at random from a moving car.”

It is known that the suspect in the latest mass shooting also fired on people in two villages near the original attack. He was apprehended inside his grandfather’s home. Serbian police found grenades, an automatic rifle, and other items used to kill people.

President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia said: “With this repeated mass criminal attack, after the attack on our children, this is an attack on our entire country and every citizen feels it.”

Vučić continued, “Tonight’s attack was a terrorist attack, an act in which our special anti-terrorist units arrest or neutralize a terrorist. The murderer will not see the light of day, metaphorically speaking, he will not get out of prison.”

Clearly emotional – in line with the general public – Vučić said: “There will be justice, neither that little monster, nor this bigger one – only by age, won’t escape justice.”

The leader of Serbia announced a “practical disarmament” plan.

One boy at the first mass shooting – at the Vladislav Ribnikar School – talked to reporters about the deaths of eight schoolchildren – seven were girls.

B92 reports (the boy said), “His face was angry. He was cold-blooded, as if he had a plan to kill everyone. He didn’t say anything. Everyone was silent, they screamed and then they fell silent. I was in that classroom. He shot the teacher, turns around, shoots the first row. I don’t know what happened next, because when I saw him, I jumped out of the window with the other boy.”

One girl remains in critical condition from the first mass shooting: and two people remain in critical condition from the latest shooting.

Serbia is in shock by the recent tragic events.

https://www.b92.net/eng/news/crimes.php?yyyy=2023&mm=05&dd=04&nav_id=115900

http://moderntokyotimes.com/tragedy-in-serbia-kill-list-before-killing-school-children/

