Sudan fighting continues despite calls for a ceasefire

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Military clashes continue between the armed forces of Sudan and the feared Rapid Support Forces (RSF) despite ceasefire attempts.

At least 270 people have been killed since fighting erupted in Khartoum. Accordingly, many people have fled the chaotic situation.

Strategic areas have been targeted, including the main Khartoum airport, the presidential palace, the army headquarters, and so forth.

The Sudan Tribune reports, “Several hospitals were evacuated, including Al-Shaab, Ibn Sina, Bashaer, Al-Turki, Al-Zaytouna, Imperial, Al-Shorta, Bahri, and Dr. Salma Center for Kidney Diseases, and others, such as Fadil, Al-Barahah, and Haj Al-Safi, were out of service.”

Despite the main focus being Khartoum, fighting also broke out in other regions. For example, in the provinces of Kassala and El Gadaref.

Regional nations are calling for a ceasefire. Accordingly, President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt are furthering diplomatic channels between rival forces in Sudan.

Matsuno Hirokazu, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, urged both sides to end the violence – and abide by a ceasefire.

Matsuno uttered, “We will continue to work closely with the G7 and other countries. We will do our utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the country, including their safe evacuation.”

Voice of America reports, “… recent tensions between the army and the RSF stem from disagreements with how the RSF should be integrated in the army and who should oversee that process. It’s part of an effort to restore the country to civilian rule and end a political crisis sparked by a military coup in October 2021.”

