Sudan war: Both agree to humanitarian support for civilians

Kanako Mita, Chika Mori, and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Warring sides in the ongoing conflict in Sudan have agreed to humanitarian support for civilians. Accordingly, despite the divide between Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (head of the Sudanese armed forces) and Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti – the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces) continuing: it is a positive sign.

Regional African nations, Saudi Arabia, and others seek a political solution to the crisis in Sudan. Hence, the humanitarian angle is a positive sign despite both parties not signing a military ceasefire.

The statement said (agreed by both parties), “We agree that the interests and well-being of the Sudanese people are our top priority and affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected at all times… This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose…”

MILITARY CLASHES AND MAJOR DIFFERENCES

In Khartoum, airstrikes are continuing along with fighting in several suburbs of the capital.

An important member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Lt. General Yasir al-Atta, is determined to dissolve the RSF.

He said, “It is important to prosecute senior RSF commanders for crimes they have committed against the homeland and citizens. Any dialogue other than these points is a postponement of the war to another time.”

Lt. General Yasir al-Atta continued (on the political front and aimed at the Forces for Freedom and Change): “If they cannot reach an inclusive agreement, then the army will appoint a caretaker government for two years… We will request a joint quadripartite mechanism from the United Nations, the African Union, IGAD, and the League of Arab States to organize and monitor general elections in the country.”

The general is adamant that the crisis isn’t a civil war. On the contrary, he claims, it is the armed forces of Sudan that represent all ethnic groups against one rebel group (RSF) that seeks to usurp the unity of the country.

Naturally, the leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) – and the RSF – will counter the general concerning their political (FFC) and military (RSF) differences.

Voice of America reports, “Tensions between the generals have been growing over disagreements about how the RSF should be integrated in the army and who should oversee that process. The restructuring of the military was part of an effort to restore the country to civilian rule and end the political crisis sparked by the 2021 military coup.”

It is hoped that the humanitarian angle is a point in the right direction despite the warring sides being far apart.

