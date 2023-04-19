Syria and Saudi to reset ties: US divisions collapsing (Russia)

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

President Bashar al-Assad of Syria met Prince Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Foreign Minister is paving the way for restored relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia.

Lee Jay Walker says, “The meeting is a major step for Syria since the combined forces of NATO powers (America, France, Turkey, and the United Kingdom), Gulf Powers (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and others), and international Islamic terrorists aligned together in 2011 to overthrow the secular government of Bashar al-Assad.”

The religious mosaic of Syria – Alawites, Christians, Druze, Shia, and Sunni Muslims – faced enormous pressure from NATO and Gulf Powers who supported Sunni Islamic fundamentalism. However, with the Russian Federation, Iran, and Hezbollah in Lebanon supporting the Syrian government – the combined forces eventually prevented the toppling of Bashar al-Assad because the vast majority of the armed forces and the population stayed loyal to the government.

Bashar al-Assad said, “Sound relations between Syria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia should be the norm. Such ties not only benefit the two countries but also the Arab world and the region.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said both parties discussed the need to “achieve a comprehensive political settlement that … contributes to Syria’s return to the Arab fold.”

Arab News reports, “The same week, foreign ministers from the Gulf, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan held a consultative meeting in Jeddah to discuss efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserved the country’s unity, security, and stability.”

The Russian Federation – with cordial relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia – is intent on stabilizing Syria and supporting other regional forces that seek to end the destabilization policies of America and Turkey.

Recently China – and supported by the Russian Federation – brokered a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Accordingly, the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran should enhance the prospect of stability in West Asia (the Middle East) – to the detriment of the administration of President Joe Biden of America.

Political elites in Moscow also seek restored relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria. This intricate web involving China and the Russian Federation – and supported by Saudi Arabia and Iran – seeks to end several conflicts and the division of the region.

Lebanon is also hoping that stability in Syria will witness Syrian refugees returning home. Hence, providing a fresh impetus in the economic realm for Lebanon and Syria.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Regional stability will further witness the weakening of America that stretches from the Levant to Afghanistan.”

It is hoped that ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria – and focusing on other regional divisions – will witness positive results in Libya (North Africa) to Yemen (West Asia).

