Tokyo Sarin terrorist attack by Aum Shinrikyo remembered

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Aum Shinrikyo (AUM) utilized terrorism during the Tokyo Sarin attack. This horrendous event took place on March 20, 1995.

In 2018, the Japanese state apparatus executed thirteen members of AUM by hanging. Including the cult leader, Shoko Asahara.

It is extremely complex to label the religious fundamentals of Aum Shinrikyo. This is based on Shoko Asahara altering aspects of Buddhism, Christianity, Hindu meditation, the Book of Revelations from the Old Testament, and other ideas to create a cult that supported the death of innocents.

Kyodo News reports, “Japan on Monday marked 28 years since the AUM Shinrikyo cult’s nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system that killed 14 people and injured over 6,000, at a time when another controversial religious group continues to draw public attention after the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.”

In the final moments of the life of Shoko Asahara – and other members who were executed: it isn’t known if they felt remorse, feared being killed, or if they still claimed to be innocent.

The upper echelons of Aum Shinrikyo denied being directly involved in the terrorist attack. However, ultimately, the death penalty was given to Shoko Asahara and others high in the chain of this religious cult.

Lee Jay Walker says, “AUM to the assassination of Shinzo Abe was carried out by Japanese nationals. Hence, the approach of external terrorist threats in Japan is overblown (currently): assassinations in the past before Abe and the terrorist attack by AUM were internal.”

Tokyo Metro Co. (subway operator) set up places for people to lay flowers at Kasumigaseki, Kodemmacho, Hatchobori, and other stations engulfed by the chaos of this day in 1995.

The terrorist attack highlighted the complete failure of the legal system, the internal security services, and the national police – along with tolerating this organization to obtain funds – without serious hindrance.

