US to send Nuclear Bombers and Submarines to South Korea: North Korea and Japan

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Party war machine in America passed the highest military budget in the history of this country. Accordingly, over $1.7 trillion will be spent on the defense budget that covers two years.

America is blighted by 600,000 homeless, 100,000 people a year dying from drug overdoses, high homicide, mass shootings, lack of affordable housing, and other ills. However, the Democratic Party under Joe Biden utilizes race-baiting and gender confusion to sow divisions at home: while generating a military arms race in Europe and Northeast Asia.

In Asia, the current leader of South Korea is pro-America to an extreme. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Japan is also anti-China and anti-Russia – and under his leadership, Japan is doubling its military budget and dismantling Article 9 by stealth.

Deutsche Welle reports, “The United States currently spends more on defense than twice as much as the other 29 members of the NATO military alliance combined. Germany passed a defense budget of €50.4 billion as well as a €100 billion special fund to modernize its military.”

President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea and the leader of America agreed to the Washington Declaration. Accordingly, America promises to use nuclear weapons against North Korea if war breaks out and North Korea threatens the sovereignty of South Korea.

Shockingly, the leader of South Korea celebrated the “nuclear and military angle of his meeting with Biden” by singing America Pie in front of Biden and others.

The BBC reports, “Under the deal, the US will make its defense commitments more visible by sending a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in 40 years, along with other assets, including nuclear-capable bombers.”

AP reports, “The new nuclear deterrence effort calls for periodically docking U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades, bolstering training between the two countries, and more.”

Yoon said, “Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of North Korea’s nuclear attack and promised to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including the United States’ nuclear weapons.”

Note, the former leader of America (Donald Trump) sought a peace deal with North Korea to reduce tensions. This is a far cry from the warmongering Biden administration.

Kishida – who claims to be anti-nuclear – will naturally remain silent because America “says” and “Japan” jumps under his leadership. In reality, America utilizes Okinawa (Ryukyu) and the waters of Japan to kill Asians when “the geopolitical time permits.”

In history, Okinawa was used to kill Koreans in the Korean War. This was followed by America utilizing Okinawa to kill the Vietnamese during the Vietnam War.

America and South Korea also agreed to develop planning concerning the nuclear angle via a Nuclear Consultative Group.

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the leader of North Korea, said: “The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defense will become in direct proportion to them.”

China warned nations to stop “deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and playing up threats.”

The government of China notified the world that multilateralism and friendly ties are the way forward. However, China said it would challenge “jackals or wolves” to defend its national sovereignty, security, and internal and external development interests.

Northeast Asian nations need to build trust instead of the “divisionist dream” of America. Even the late Shinzo Abe sought cordial relations with the Russian Federation. However, Kishida is joining the military arms race in Northeast Asia (despite the dire economic condition of Japan) concerning the containment policies of America aimed at China and the Russian Federation.

Japan should desist from being hostile to China and the Russian Federation. It isn’t in the interest of Japan to be “a convenient aircraft carrier for America.”

However, it seems that Japan and South Korea – under Kishida and Yoon – are divisionist dreams of America to utilize.

Kishida is utilizing his anti-China and anti-Russia policies to dismantle Article 9 by stealth – while Yoon seeks to further the nuclear angle in the body politic of South Korea.

This bodes ill because Biden is pushing the military arms race in Europe and Northeast Asia.

America’s current government is the biggest threat to Northeast Asia because the Biden administration thrives on division. Hence, the Democratic Party is supporting nationalist forces from Japan to Ukraine – while race-baiting at home – and passing the highest military budget in history.

The Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia – similar to the possibility of a wider war involving the Russian Federation – are being taken to the edge by the current Biden administration.

