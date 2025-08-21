ADF Islamists Butcher Christians in the DRC

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) continue their brutal attacks on Christian communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In light of this ongoing violence, there is a pressing need for increased international attention and support for local forces combatting this Islamist militant group.

Pope Francis—who passed away recently—called for the protection of civilians in the eastern regions of the DRC. Despite his appeal, the international community has remained largely unresponsive, echoing a similar pattern of inaction seen in the case of persecuted Christians in Nigeria.

ADF Islamists, who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS), continue to commit horrendous massacres. Hence, Christians have been subjected to horrific acts of violence, including being burned alive and killed with machetes – among other brutal methods used by the ADF against innocent civilians.

Lt Jules Ngongo (the DRC Army spokesperson in Ituri province) called on people “to remain extra vigilant and report any suspicious presence to the defence and security forces.”

In reality, the armed forces of the DRC face numerous challenges in the eastern regions of the country. Taking advantage of this instability, the ADF continues to target Christians—attacking them during worship, as well as killing them openly in villages and fields.

The BBC reports, “In 2021, DR Congo invited Ugandan troops into the country to help tackle the ADF.”

However, with the armed forces stretched thin by the presence of multiple armed groups in the region, it is nearly impossible to contain the ADF under the current circumstances—regardless of Uganda’s intentions in supporting the DRC.

The recent massacres of Christians by Islamist militants in the DRC continue unabated – mirroring the ongoing killings of Christians in Nigeria and other regions where persecution persists year after year.

